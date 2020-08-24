TinyShot is an Arcade Shooter, Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Allaith Hammed “ZAX” have announced 2D arcade shooter, TinyShot, for consoles and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

"From the minute I met Allaith for the first time, I was blown away by the high level of passion and love he is putting in his games," said Headup Games founder Dieter Schoeller. "TinyShot breathes the spirit of a greatly talented young creator’s mind, who hasn’t been spoiled by mainstream standards yet. TinyShot is a wild, chaotic over-the-top ride. If this game was music, I’d called it pure punk."

Here is an overview of the game:

TinyShot is a 2D arcade shooting game where you play as this little creature who signed a deal with the devil to get him his lost horn and earn love and fame in return. The world of TinyShot is full of these cute yet tortured creatures living in the underworld a place that the player should go through to achieve his goal.

With each level you will be equipped with guns and melee weapons to help you conquer the waves of enemies in that area, you will also get better at moving smoothly around the environment using mechanics like the grapple gun or the dash abilities because dodging enemies is as important as blasting them

Key Features:

The art style is a mix of realistic nature elements with flash / cartoony looking creatures.

The game-feel is one of the most important elements that is designed to satisfy the player.

Challenging boss battles and enemies.

Random Items to be picked in the battlefield.

