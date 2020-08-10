Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Sales Top 2 Million Units on Steam - Sales

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout sales have topped two million units on Steam alone.

23 million hours of the game have been watched on Steam, 1.5 million crowns have been grabbed and there have been over 60 million fallen Fall Guys.

Independent video game industry analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter mentioned it took another indie hit, Rocket League, one month to sell one million units on Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout flings hordes of contestants together online in a mad dash through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains! Battle bizarre obstacles, shove through unruly competitors, and overcome the unbending laws of physics as you stumble towards greatness. Leave your dignity at the door and prepare for hilarious failure in your quest to claim the crown!

Key Features:

Massive Online Pandemonium – Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

– Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem. Competitive and Cooperative – Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated!

– Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated! Comically Physical – Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure!

– Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure! Delightfully Customizable – Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC for $19.99, as well as a free PlayStation Plus title for August.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week!



Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

Here's something especially impressive



- Fall Guys has sold 2+ million units on Steam in 1 week

- Rocket League took 1 month to sell 1+ million units on Steam



Out the gate Fall Guys is actually outpacing Rocket League. Now who knows long term performance of FG but amazing start pic.twitter.com/4nXFYS7DoL — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 10, 2020



