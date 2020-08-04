Detroit: Become Human Sales Top Five Million Units - Sales

Developer Quantic Dream announced Detroit: Become Human sales have surpassed five million units. This sales milestone happened one month after it launched on PC via Steam.

"Launching Detroit: Become Human on Steam has been a delightful experience for us," said Quantic Dream co-CEO and head of publishing Guillaume de Fondaumiere. "The response we’re seeing has been incredibly positive, in particular in Asian markets.

"We are also thrilled by the response garnered by the concomitant release of our Community Play extension for streamers and viewers on Twitch, which elevated a fundamentally single player game into a social experience."

Detroit: Become Human first launched for the PlayStation 4 in May 2018, for PC via the Epic Games Store in December 2019 and Steam on June 18, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

