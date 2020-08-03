GTAV Sales Top 135 Million, RDR 2 Sales Top 32.5 Million, Borderlands 3 Sales Top 10.5 Million - Sales

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games in their latest financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, announced Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 135 million units worldwide. The Grand Theft Auto series has now sold more than 330 million units worldwide in total.

This is up from 130 million units sold at the end of March. The game has sold roughly 32.5 million units in 2013, 12.5 million in 2014, 15 million in 2015, 2016, and 2016, 10 million in 2018, 20 million in 2019, and now around 15 million in 2020.

GTAV will will be launching for the next generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, in the second half of calendar 2021. The next generation version will feature technical, visual and performance upgrades. A standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will launch exclusively for the PS5 and will be free during the first three months.

Take-Two also announced Red Dead Redemption 2 sales have topped 32 million units, NBA 2K20 sales are over 14 million units, Borderlands 3 sales are over 10.5 million units, and. The Outer Worlds sales are now over 2.8 million units.

Take-Two announced GAAP net revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2020 increased year-over-year by 54 percent from $540.5 million to $831.3 million, while GAAP net income increased 91 percent from $46.3 million to $88.5 million.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told GamesIndustry, "Look, our quarter's a little bit skewed, because catalog was 92% of our business, and obviously catalog skews heavily toward digital distribution, so 92% of our net bookings in the quarter were digitally-delivered. That's a pretty high number.

"I actually don't think there's an irreducible minimum of physical distribution. I think it depends on consumer behavior. And I've made no secret of my belief that over time, this is a digitally-delivered business. But right now, physical distribution is still a very important part of the business, and physical retailers are our partners and we see them as very important industry partners.

"But over time, I think if you look at every other entertainment medium, it's a matter of time before the business is entirely digital."

Take-Two expects digital revenue to account for 87 percent of its revenue for the year, which is up from 82 percent last year.

Take-Two increased its forecast for the full fiscal year. Net revenue forecast has been increased from a range of $2.63 billion to $2.73 billion up to $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

