Ghost of Tsushima Remains in First on the UK Charts, Destroy All Humans Debuts in 3rd - Sales

/ 387 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, has remained at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 1, 2020. Sales for the action game dropped 40 percent week-on-week. It has now spent the same number of weeks at number one as The Last of Us Part 2.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has remained in second place. It is the best-selling game of 2020 and is around five weeks away from outselling the 3DS game, Animal Crossing: New Leaf. It should be noted the data does not include digital sales.

Destroy All Humans debuted in third place and is the highest new title on the charts. This is the first game in the series since 2008. THQ went under in 2012, however, the rights to the franchise was acquired by THQ Nordic in 2013. Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 was the last entry in the series and it debuted in 33rd place. The remake of Destroy All Humans has sold 50 percent more copies at launch than that title.

Skater XL debuted in seventh place. The game has previously been available as a Steam Early Access title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Ghost of Tsushima Animal Crossing: New Horizons Destroy All Humans - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe F1 2020 Paper Mario: The Origami King Skater XL - NEW The Last of Us Part II Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS)

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles