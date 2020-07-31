Double Kick Heroes is a Rhythm and Shoot 'Em Up Game, Launches in August - News

Developer Headbang Club announced the rhythm game and shoot ’em up game, Double Kick Heroes, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on August 13, followed by Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store plus Xbox Game pass for PC on August 28.

It will cost $21.99 / £19.79 / €21.99 on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, and $19.99 / £15.49 / €19.99 on PC.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Double Kick Heroes mixes a rhythm game with a shoot’em up!

Arcade Mode

Jump right into the action and play your favorite tracks from the game.

The Hellgate Has Opened: Six licensed tracks directly playable in the game! “Kammthaar” by Ultra Vomit “The Scarecrow Paradox” by Fundamental Wisdom Of Chaos “Cold” by Hell In Town “End of the Day” by Antheus “This Means War Act 1” by Volkor X “Against the Waves” by Temnein And more is coming!



Editor Mode

Import whatever track you want and design your own level!

Share it with your friend and be the first in the leaderboard!

Story Mode

Survive through 24 levels of total madness by killing zombies with your gundillac on the highway to hell!

Only the power of Metal can save your band!

Key Features:

Double kick zombies in the face with insane metal music!

30 tremendously f****king awesome quality metal songs by a legendary video game AND metal composer.

Import your own music, play community designed tracks, edit your favorite songs and share challenges!

Rodriguez infused background story about being weird guys and gals who live for sex, drugs, and heavy metal.

Explosions, rebels, militias, undeads, road-rage, madness, apocalypse. Ready to hit the fury road?

The only f****king awesome rock and metal rhythm game for Steam, what more!?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

