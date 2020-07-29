Ghost of Tsushima Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, Paper Mario Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 19, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V drops from first to second place. Paper Mario: The Origami King has debuted in third place. The Last of Us Part II is down one spot to fourth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Paper Mario: The Origami King The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 2020 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Marvel's Spider-Man Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

