Nintendo Switch Sales Top 60 Million Units Sold Worldwide - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo's hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has surpassed 60 million units sold to consumers worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending July 18, 2020. The console sold 379,560 units to bring its lifetime sales to 60,025,435 units.

It has taken the Nintendo Switch 41 months to sell 60 million units worldwide. Comparing this rival consoles, it took the PlayStation 4 a total of 44 months to reach the milestone, while the Xbox One has yet to sell 50 million units worldwide. It did take the PlayStation 3 62 months and the Xbox 360 74 months.

Comparing Switch sales to other platforms by Nintendo, it took the Wii 38 months to sell 60 million units worldwide, the DS 38 months, and the 3DS 68 months.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2020:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks) Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million Super Mario Party – 10.10 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million

The Nintendo Switch launched on Mach 3, 2017. The handheld only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, launched on September 20, 2019.

