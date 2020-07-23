Nintendo Switch Sales Top 60 Million Units Sold Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,317 Views
Nintendo's hybrid video game console, the Nintendo Switch, has surpassed 60 million units sold to consumers worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Nintendo Switch reached the milestone for the week ending July 18, 2020. The console sold 379,560 units to bring its lifetime sales to 60,025,435 units.
It has taken the Nintendo Switch 41 months to sell 60 million units worldwide. Comparing this rival consoles, it took the PlayStation 4 a total of 44 months to reach the milestone, while the Xbox One has yet to sell 50 million units worldwide. It did take the PlayStation 3 62 months and the Xbox 360 74 months.
Comparing Switch sales to other platforms by Nintendo, it took the Wii 38 months to sell 60 million units worldwide, the DS 38 months, and the 3DS 68 months.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games worldwide, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2020:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 24.77 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18.84 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 17.41 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 17.41 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 17.37 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.97 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11.77 million (first 11 days) / 13.41 million (first six weeks)
- Splatoon 2 – 10.13 million
- Super Mario Party – 10.10 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 6.60 million
The Nintendo Switch launched on Mach 3, 2017. The handheld only version, the Nintendo Switch Lite, launched on September 20, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
13 Comments
Chalk another milestone on its list! Next up, the NES!
After that, the 3DS, and then the 7th gen HD twins.
Not quite yet. PSP and GBA come before the HD twins.
Yeah, forgot about GBA and PSP, but the HD twins would follow shortly thereafter, as three of those platforms sold low-to-mid 80Ms while PS3 was low-upper 80s. Regardless, I'm enjoying this. Switch has been my favorite system of this gen, maybe of all time, and I hope to see articles within a year or two where Switch is nipping at the heels of the Wii and the PS1.
Will easily pass 70 millions before the year is over. Congrats !
Damn straight. Could very well be over 75 mil shipped by the end of year update.
The 3DS is Switch's next target at 75M.
Man I remember in 2016 people swore the NX would fail and Nintendo would become 3rd Party lmaooo.
it seems Nintendo can survive with its own games to make success...
I've actually bought more Switch games than any other system, and while I have all the Nintendo standbys I have a lot of third party games as well, including Witcher 3.
