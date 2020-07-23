Echo Generation Announced for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Riverbond developer Cococucumber announced turn-based adventure game, Echo Generation, for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s the summer of 1993. You and your friends set out to investigate the source of a mysterious crash. Complete quests, battle monsters and level up your party to save your hometown from danger in a heroic tale of childhood adventures.

Save your Home Town! – There’s been no shortage of monsters, robots and evil bosses wreaking havoc all over town. It’s up to you and your friends to save your home from complete destruction!

– There’s been no shortage of monsters, robots and evil bosses wreaking havoc all over town. It’s up to you and your friends to save your home from complete destruction! Turn-based Combat! – Battle menacing foes with the unique abilities of each party member in turn-based combat. Level up your party with XP and new skills!

– Battle menacing foes with the unique abilities of each party member in turn-based combat. Level up your party with XP and new skills! Gather your Party! – Explore new locations to chat with other kids and recruit new friends (and pets!) to build your party.

Key Features:

Atmospheric story set in a small town in the early 90s

Kids on an adventure to investigate the source of a mysterious crash

Turn-based battles with monsters and mechs

Experience points from quests and battles level up the party

Intense boss fights with a mix of real-time and turn-based combat

Charming retro art style with a stylized 3D pixel look

Original soundtrack with electronic and synthwave music

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles