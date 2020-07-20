Overcooked! All You Can Eat Announced for Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. I twill launch in 2020.

The collection includes Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all the DLC released for both games remastered from the ground up.

Here is an overview of the game:

Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2, and every morsel of additional content released for both games are being blended together and remastered from the ground up in Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This delicious, definitive edition will include over 200 levels of culinary chaos, seven new levels, three new chefs, 60 frames per second gameplay with 4K resolution, and faster loading times. Content from Overcooked! has been rebuilt in the Overcooked! 2 engine, enabling levels from the original game to be played online for the very first time; Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also feature additional support for cross-platform multiplayer functionality.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also include new accessibility options and an assist mode, helping any wannabe master chef experience the heat of the kitchen. The assist mode will include options such as the ability to slow the timeouts on recipes, increase the duration of rounds, and the option to skip levels. The accessibility functions include a scalable user interface, dyslexic-friendly text, and color blindness options.

Key Features:

Remote Cooking – Cross-platform, online multiplayer means sous chefs can jump in regardless of the platform they’re playing on

– Cross-platform, online multiplayer means sous chefs can jump in regardless of the platform they’re playing on Every Mouthful – Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution

– Includes every piece of Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 content, remastered and available in 60 frames per second in 4K resolution Exclusive New Kitchens and Cooks – New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat

– New levels, new chefs, and additional skins for every single chef – all exclusive to Overcooked! All You Can Eat Trophies / Achievements – Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock

– Brand new trophy and achievement sets for players to unlock Cooking for All – Accessibility options and a new assist mode opens the game to more players than ever before.

