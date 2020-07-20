Sea of Thieves Sales Top One Million on Steam, Overall Game Surpasses 15 Million Players - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Rare announced Sea of Thieves has surpasses more than 15 million players since it launched in March 2018. This is up from 10 million players in January 2020. More people have played the game in the first six months of 2020 than all of 2019, which was more than all of 2018.

June 2020 was the biggest month for Sea of Thieves with over 3.3 million active players. This was helped by the release of the Steam version of the game, which has already sold over one million units and continues to be in the top-sellers list on the digital platform.

"On behalf of all of us at Rare, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who’s ever played Sea of Thieves for helping to get us this far," said Rare producer Joe Neate. "It’s a game that we love making, and there’s plenty more to come. See you on the seas."

Sea of Thieves is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

