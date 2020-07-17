The Last of Us Part II Topped the US Charts in June, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in June 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of units sold and total dollars, according to figures from NPD.

"Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling hardware platform of June in both unit and dollar sales," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Overall spending on hardware decreased 17 percent year-on-year to $191 million, while spending on software jumped 49 percent to $540 million. Overall spending on video games increased 26 percent to $1.2 billion.

"June 2020 tracked spending across Video Game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totaled $1.2 billion, gaining 26% when compared to a year ago," said Piscatella. "This is the highest tracked spend for a June month since $1.3 billion was reached in June 2009."

"Year-to-date tracked spending across Video Game hardware, software, accessories and game cards reached $6.6 billion, an increase of 19% when compared to a year ago," Piscatella continued. "This is the highest total for the year-to-date period since $7.0 billion was achieved in 2010."

Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 25 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, to $1.6 billion.

The Last of Us Part II was the best-selling game in June 2020 and immediately became the third best-selling game of 2020 and is the eighth best-selling game of the last 12 months.

"The Last of Us: Part II was June's best-selling game, and instantly becomes the 3rd best-selling game of the year," said Piscatella. "The Last of Us: Part II now ranks as the 8th best-selling game of the twelve month period ending June.

"The Last of Us: Part II achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any 2020 release to date. The Last of Us: Part II reached the 2nd highest launch month dollar sales for a Sony published game in history. Only Marvel's Spider-Man achieved a larger debut month."

Ring Fit Adventure was the seventh best-selling game in June. This is after it placed 825th in May. New stock was the reason for the huge jump in sales of the game. After launching on Steam, Persona 4 Golden has returned to the charts in 18th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for June 2020:

The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ring Fit Adventure NBA 2K20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Minecraft Dungeons* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Borderlands 3 Need for Speed Heat P4G: Persona 4 Golden Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Assassin's Creed Odyssey

* Digital sales not included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for June 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Minecraft Dungeons Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Forza Horizon 4 NBA 2K20

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for June 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition MLB: The Show 20 NBA 2K20 Marvel's Spider-Man Red Dead Redemption 2 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for June 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition* Just Dance 2020 Pokémon Sword* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Outer Worlds

Top 10 best-selling games of 2020 through June 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* The Last of Us Part 2 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Maddden NFL 20

