Switch Sold 96,879 Units Last Week in Japan, eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 Debuts in 1st

eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (NS) has debuted at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 94,876units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 12. The PS4 version debuted in second with sales of 91,547 units.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 73,331 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops from first to fourth place with sales of 56,160 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) rounds out the top five with sales of 44,261 units.

Seven of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while three are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 96,879 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 3,425 units, the 3DS sold 801 units, and the Xbox One sold 35 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 94,876 (New) [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 (Konami, 07/09/20) – 91,547 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco, 07/09/20) – 73,331 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 56,160 (5,114,386) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 44,261 (1,137,060) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 20,094 (215,305) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,878 (3,025,958) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,857 (3,654,961) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,450 (3,486,199) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,900 (3,751,780)

