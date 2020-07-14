Dragon Blaze Launches July 30 for PC - News

City Connection announced the shoot ’em up, Dragon Blaze, will launch for PC via Steam on July 30. It will support English and Japanese languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

The shooter of riding the dragon’s back! Master the techniques of the dragon and magic shot!

Dragon Blaze is a vertical-scrolling shooter game that first appeared in arcades in 2000.

The heroes are the four dragon riders.

They can use normal shots, bombs and magic shots (press and hold the button). In addition, they can also use the Dragon Shot.

The Dragon Shot is the main feature of this game. Defeating enemies with the attack when you release the dragon will increase your score item bonus.

And, you can gain technical bonuses by successfully hitting the boss’ core. Also, while separated from the dragon, your magic shot performance changes.

You’ll be surprised by the bosses attacks, transforming animations, and background art depicting an eerie and beautiful world.

You can set the difficulty level, life, number of continues, controls, screen orientation, and more.

In addition, now we have online rankings! Become the worlds to dragon rider!

Characters

Quaid , The Soaring Dragon Knight Sub Shot: Holy Lance Combined Magic: Burst Lance Separation Magic: Fire Breath Bomb : Chaos Flare

, The Soaring Dragon Knight Sonia , The Ocean Girl Sub Shot: Freeze Arrow Combined Magic: Diamond Dust Separation Magic: Aqua Blast Bomb: Trident Rush

, The Ocean Girl Rob , The Guardian of Forest Sub Shot: Plasma Hammer Combined Magic: Lightning Hammer Separation Magic: Giga Wave Bomb: Thunder Break

, The Guardian of Forest Ian , The Necromancer Sub Shot: Magic Sword Combined Magic: Death Crash Separation Magic: Hell Spin Bomb: Dark Stinger

, The Necromancer

Planes

Power up with the “P” item.

Get bombs with the “B” item to wipe out enemy bullets and evade your foes!

Unleash the “Magic Shot” and “Dragon Shot”to take down your enemies!

Options

Seven levels of difficulty can be selected.

The vertical screen mode that allows you to play in arcade style like back in the day.

Select the screen filter from the normal +2 version.

You can set the number of lives from one to nine and the number of continues from zero to unlimited.

Assign “Shot,” “Dragon,” and “Bomb” in the key configuration.

The vertical screen mode can be operated in the horizontal mode as well! Now enjoy a completely different gameplay.

Score Attack

This is a new feature that has a very severe mode with a fixed difficulty level and number of lives..

Compete in high scores and score attacks against players from all over the world!

Online rankings can be viewed from the options menu.

