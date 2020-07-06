The Last of Us Part II Tops UK Charts as Sales Slide 53%, Marvel's Iron Man VR Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 925 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has remained at the top of the UK charts in its third week, according to GfK for the week ending July 4, 2020. Sales dropped 53 percent week-on-week.

The PlayStation VR game, Marvel's Iron Man VR, debuted in second place. It was the only new physical release in the charts last week.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales shot up 116 percent week-on-week and is up two spots to take third place.

The Square Enix Nintendo 3DS title, Bravely Second: End Layer, due to heavy discounts remains in the top 10 in fourth place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) sales dropped 41 percent as it rounds out the top 10.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated after debuting last week in third place falls outside the top 10 to take 12th place sales dropped 62 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

The Last of Us Part II Marvel's Iron Man VR - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bravely Second: End Layer Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Luigi's Mansion 3 Ring Fit Adventure

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles