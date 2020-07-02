Destroy All Humans! Remake Celebrates 'Dependence Day' in New Trailer - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have released a new trailer for the Destroy All Humans! that celebrates the upcoming US Holiday Independence Day. The trailer is called Dependence Day.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game

The cult-classic returns and invades everything but your privacy! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer!

One giant step on mankind!

Destroy All Humans! is a cult classic and one of the few games that will have you laughing out loud. Many games have taken inspiration from its mix of humoristic story-telling and easily accessible open world shooter action, as well as its wide range of over-the-top weaponry. But there can only be one Cryptosporidium: the human-hating alien with the voice of an angry Jack Nicholson and a shorter fuse than a xenomorph on steroids.

Step right up and enjoy the show!

Only Destroy All Humans! allows you to explore idyllic US cities of the 1950s, read the thoughts of their citizens to uncover their secret desires… and then burn the very same cities to the ground with the mighty Death Ray of your flying saucer!

Key Features:

Use your Abducto Beam to throw tanks around!

Use your psychokinesis powers to crush a farmer under his own cow!

Discover which seemingly prude ’50s housewife secretly has the hots for her hairdresser!

Slowly batter a human to death with his own hat!

Light up the night by zapping your enemies with teslatastic electricity!

Take. One. Giant. Step. On. Mankind!

Destroy All Humans! will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on July 28.

