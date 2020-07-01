A Plague Tale: Innocence Sales Top One Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio announced A Plague Tale: Innocence sales have surpassed one million units worldwide.

Plague Tale: Innocence launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam in May 2019.

We're thrilled to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over a million copies worldwide!



This wouldn't have been possible without our community and we'd like to thank every one of you for supporting the game and @AsoboStudio ❤️🐀! pic.twitter.com/YQacwAemIo — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) July 1, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

Story

1349. The plague ravages the Kingdom of France. Amicia and her younger brother Hugo are pursued by the Inquisition through villages devastated by the disease. On their way, they will have to join forces with other children, and evade swarms of rats using fire and light. Aided only by the link that binds their fates together, they will face untold horrors in their struggle to survive.As their adventure begins… the time of innocence ends.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

