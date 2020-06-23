Earth Defense Force 6 and World Brothers Announced - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

D3 Publisher and developers Sandlot and Yuke have announced Earth Defense Force: World Brothers for PlayStation 4 and Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2020.

Earth Defense Force 6 was also announced. I twill launch in Japan in 2021 for unannounced platforms. However, PlayStation Blog Japan did cover the announcement, so a release on the PlayStation 4 and/or PlayStation 5 is likely.

Read information on Earth Defense Force 6 below:

■ Humanity opposed against fate.

In 2017, Earth Defense Force 5 depicted humanity faced against the invasion of an unknown alien life-form under a new world view. With the motto, “Humanity, oppose your fate,” it became the best selling entry in the series, moving over 500,000 units in Japan.

Four years later, in 2021, the veil will be lifted on the latest numbered entry in the series: Earth Defense Force 6. Offering the greatest sense of despair and excitement in the series yet, Earth Defense Force 6 is a sequel set several years after the ending of Earth Defense Force 5.

However…

The ending of Earth Defense Force 5 was enough to forecast a hopeless future. After two years of war, humanity had barely eradicated the unknown invader that suddenly attacked in 2022. And what was left was the harsh reality that 90 percent of the total population was lost, and that the societal system—not to mention civilization—was on the verge of collapse.

The Earth Defense Force and humanity had certainly opposed and won against fate. However, the future ahead was by no means a world full of a hope in terms of reconstruction…

Can humanity overcome this despair and oppose against fate once again?

■ Earth Defense Force 6 Setting, Time Period, and Story

Three Years After Victory on a Dying Earth

2024. Humanity won the war against the unknown invaders that had lasted two years. The Primers left and silence returned to the Earth. However, the total human population was reduced to 10 percent. Civilization was on the verge of collapse. And those who survived continued to work hard towards reconstruction…

Three years later, in 2027. Humanity faced another major problem. Many of the aliens (Colonists) that the Primers had deployed into battle were left behind on Earth.

The Colonists formed groups and occupied cities to survive. They have settled on Earth. Humanity and the aliens frequently collided. And through repeated quarrels, both sides faced damages. The two races living on Earth grew tired of each other…

And the remaining threat.

But there was a more serious problem: the invaders continued to breed on Earth.

The invaders that formed nests in the depths of the Earth and its ruins continue to increase. Their numbers have already overwhelmed humanity. Humanity had no choice but to continue fighting so that the invaders would not rule the Earth.

The reconstruction of society and revival of civilization is a very slow process, and each day before that is a struggle to make that day a reality. Humanity continues to fight against the threats that remain…

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles