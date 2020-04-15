Resident Evil 3 Remake Debuts in Fourth on the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 11 hours ago

Resident Evil 3 (PS4) has debuted in fourth place on the Italian charts for Week 14, 2020.

FIFA (PS4) is up three spots to first, while Grand Theft Auto V ( PS4) is up one spot to second. NBA 2K20 (PS4) re-enters the top 10 in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 14, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Resident Evil 3 (PS4) Persona 5 Royal (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Days Gone (PS4) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

