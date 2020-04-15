New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass - Gears, Tactics, The Long Dark, Deliver Us The Moon, Gato Roboto, and More - News

/ 496 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios today on Inside Xbox announced new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox One and Windows PC. The list includes five games headed to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox One and seven games to Windows PC.

The games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox One includes The Long Dark, Gato Roboto, HyperDot, Levelhead, and Deliver Us the Moon.

The games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Windows PC includes Gears Tactics, Deliver Us the Moon, Gato Roboto, HyperDot, Levelhead, The Long Dark, and Machinarium.

Here is an overview of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox One:

The Long Dark (ID@Xbox) – April 16

There are no zombies — only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster. A thoughtful, exploration-survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster.

Gato Roboto (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 21

Make a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship! Inside of your cozy armored mech, set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles.

Deliver Us The Moon (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 23

Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space? Deliver Us The Moon is a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near-future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent and a lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.

HyperDot (ID@Xbox) – April 30

Quickly evade enemies and test your skills in over 100 hand-crafted trials during campaign mode, outlast your friends in multiplayer battles, or build complex challenges with the custom level editor in this minimalist action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything.

Levelhead (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass) – April 30

Create incredible contraptions and machines, craft adventurous expeditions that require brain and brawn to complete, or just create a relaxing music experience. Build, play, share and compete using the platformer maker. With the deep, intuitive systems of the level editor, you can create the levels of your dreams and other players’ nightmares. Supports up to four players for couch co-op mayhem!

Here is an overview of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Windows PC:

Deliver Us The Moon (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass)

A Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lunar colony providing a vital supply of energy has gone silent. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save mankind or be forgotten in the dark abyss of Space?

Gato Roboto (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass)

Pounce inside of your cozy armored mech and set off on a dangerous trek through an alien underworld full of irritable creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant effort to save your stranded captain and his crashed spaceship.

Gears Tactics (Day One with Xbox Game Pass)

Rise up and Fight! Pre-install now and get ready to play on April 28. Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Play with Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) before May 4 to receive the Thrashball Cole Character Pack which includes Augustus Cole as a recruit and the Thrashball Armor Set with rare abilities.

HyperDot (ID@Xbox)

Experience a minimalist action arcade masterpiece with one rule: dodge everything. In HyperDot, quickly evade enemies and test your skills in over 100 hand-crafted trials during campaign mode, outlast your friends in multiplayer battles, or build complex challenges with the custom level editor.

Levelhead (ID@Xbox – Day One with Xbox Game Pass)

Build, play, share and compete in Levelhead, the platformer maker. Create incredible contraptions and machines, craft adventurous expeditions that require brain and brawn to complete, or just create a relaxing music experience. With the deep, intuitive systems of the level editor, you can create the levels of your dreams and other players’ nightmares. Supports up to four players for couch co-op mayhem!

The Long Dark (ID@Xbox)

A thoughtful, survival experience that challenges solo players to think for themselves as they explore an expansive frozen wilderness in the aftermath of a geomagnetic disaster. There are no zombies — only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster.

Machinarium (ID@Xbox)

An adventure game that takes you on a trip to a place fully constructed, operated and inhabited by mechanical beings. A world where you get your oil served by a robot bartender, your favorite tunes played by three robot buskers in the streets of a city governed by a robot mayor. You’re Josef, a tiny robot who’s been thrown out by the villainous Black Cap Brotherhood. Find your way back to the metropolis and solve its many puzzles and challenges to outsmart the Black Caps and rescue Josef’s friend Berta!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles