The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Sales Near 30 Million Units

Publisher and developer CD Projekt in their latest Management Board Report for the year 2019 released charts for the sales figures of the open-world action RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

When you look at the charts and count the pixels we can get a rough idea of how well the game has sold. When you combine all the years sales for the game are around 28.2 million units.

The Windows PC version is the best-selling with around 12.4 million units sold, followed by the PlayStation 4 version with around 10.8 million units. The Xbox One version has sold around 4.3 million units, while the recently released Nintendo Switch version has sold around 700,000 units.

The first chart (above) about the game provides the breakdown in physical and digital sales. Its launch year in 2015 would be the only year physical sales would be the majority of units sold. In 2015, physical sales accounted for 71 percent of units sold. In 2016, digital sales accounted for 60 percent of the sales, 2017 for 74 percent, 2018 for 80 percent, and 2019 for 82 percent.

In the second chart (above) the Windows PC version was the best-selling version in every year, except for the launch year in 2015. Sales in 2019 were the second highest for the game thanks in part to the success of The Witcher Netflix series. Despite launching on October 15, 2019, the Nintendo Switch version accounted for 11 percent of the game's sales in 2019.

The third chart (above) breaks down the sales of the game by region. Europe accounted for more sales than any other region with 37.2 percent of the total sales. Asia comes in second with 27.9 percent of the total sales, followed by North America at 25.6 percent. South America accounts for seven percent, Australia with two percent, and Africa at just 0.3 percent.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

