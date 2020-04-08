Top 10 Best-Selling Final Fantasy Titles in the US - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 311 Views
NPD Group has revealed the list of the top 10 best-selling Final Fantasy titles in the US through February 2020. The figures includes physical and digital full game downloads, but not DLC sales.
The highest numbered title in the series, Final Fantasy XV, is the best-selling game in the franchise in the US in terms of dollars. The most famous entry in the series, Final Fantasy VII, comes in second place, as its remake is set to get released at the end of this week.
Final Fantasy XIII is the third best-selling game in the franchise, while Final Fantasy X comes in fourth place, its sequel, Final Fantasy X-2, comes in seventh place and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster comes in ninth place.
Here is the list of the top selling Final Fantasy Games in the US:
- Final Fantasy XV
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy X
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Fantasy XII
- Final Fantasy X-2
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XI
Top selling #FinalFantasy titles (life-to-date sales in the U.S.) pic.twitter.com/TqxnI1zAV9— NPD Games (@npdgames) April 8, 2020
Does this take into account digital sales? If not its probably quite inaccurate As a whole it's clear the franchise exploded with VII, but gaming in general increased with later generations. There have only been 2 offline games in the last 10 years (XIII/XV) so I think they benefit somewhat from that too alongside bigger userbases. VII/VIII/IX/X/X-2/XII were all released in the same 10 year window.
I don't like that it's based on dollar sales. Final Fantasy XV had an ultimate special edition ($270), deluxe edition ($90), and standard edition ($60) which all cost more than what PS1 games did at launch (which were typically $40) and PS2 games (which were typically $50). Even Final Fantasy XIII had a collectors edition and special edition. It doesn't really paint a picture of popularity accurately.
I'm sure Final Fantasy XV loosing half it's value after 3 weeks and been a bargain bin priced game soon after more than outweighs the few who bought the collectors editions when it compares to $$ sales of older games in the series.
It's amazing to see some of the worst games in the series at the top. Man, times have changed.
I hate ranked lists with no actual sales numbers. How many units separate each rank? It could be a million or twenty. Screw the NPD's secrecy.
Surprised to see XV at the top, given that there seemed to be relatively little hubbub surrounding the game during and after release.