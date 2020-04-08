Top 10 Best-Selling Final Fantasy Titles in the US - Sales

NPD Group has revealed the list of the top 10 best-selling Final Fantasy titles in the US through February 2020. The figures includes physical and digital full game downloads, but not DLC sales.

The highest numbered title in the series, Final Fantasy XV, is the best-selling game in the franchise in the US in terms of dollars. The most famous entry in the series, Final Fantasy VII, comes in second place, as its remake is set to get released at the end of this week.

Final Fantasy XIII is the third best-selling game in the franchise, while Final Fantasy X comes in fourth place, its sequel, Final Fantasy X-2, comes in seventh place and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster comes in ninth place.

Here is the list of the top selling Final Fantasy Games in the US:

Final Fantasy XV Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy X Final Fantasy VIII Final Fantasy XII Final Fantasy X-2 Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster Final Fantasy XI

