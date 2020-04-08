Top 10 Best-Selling Resident Evil Titles in the US - Sales

NPD Group has revealed the list of the top 10 best-selling Resident Evil titles in the US through February 2020. The figures includes physical and digital full game downloads, but not DLC sales.

Resident Evil 5 is the best-selling game in the franchise in the US based on dollars, followed by Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 2. The remake for Resident Evil 2 comes in sixth place.

The most recent release, the remake of Resident Evil 3, is missing from the chart as it just released last week and the figures provided are through February 2020. It is also possible the remake for Resident Evil 2 could keep climbing the chart as it continues to sell.

Here is the list of the top selling Resident Evil Games in the US:

Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 4 Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Resident Evil 6 Resident Evil 2 (2019 remake) Resident Evil Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Resident Evil Director's Cut

Top selling #ResidentEvil titles (life-to-date sales in the U.S.) pic.twitter.com/gWW4tSNPrY — NPD Games (@npdgames) April 8, 2020

