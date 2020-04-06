Animal Crossing: New Horizons Remains in First on the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 13, 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in second place, followed by Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 13, 2020:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) The Sims 4 (PS4) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Refueled (PS4) Resident Evil 2 (PS4) God of War (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

