Final Fantasy VII Remake is a Minimum of 100 GB - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix previously announced Final Fantasy VII Remake is shipping "far earlier than usual to Europe and Australia." This is due to the difficulty of doing a global launch on the same day in the current global climate with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The game has now arrived early in the mail for some people who pre-ordered it. On of them, Twitter user @RedMakuzawa, has posted an image of the physical copy of the game's Deluxe Edition. The back of the box revealed the install size of the game is "100 GB minimum."

ITS REAL. HOLY SHIT.

ITS ACTUALLY REAL. pic.twitter.com/0oVhpD8yvo — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 1, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles