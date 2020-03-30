Animal Crossing: New Horizons Drops to 3rd on the UK Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has climbed two spots on the UK physical charts to retake first place, according to GFK for the week ending March 28, 2020. Sales for the game increased 78 percent. FIFA 20 is also up two spots as the game lands in second place a sales jumped 53 percent.

340,000 physical games were sold last week in the UK, which is a drop of 28 percent week-on-week. However, compared to the week before sales are up 124 percent. This is despite most of the country shutting down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After debuting in first place last week, Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to third as sales slid 81 percent. There are stock shortages for the console across the UK, which has lead to a drop in sales for Switch titles across the board.

Doom Eternal, after debuting in second place last week, has fallen two spots to fourth, as sales fell 76 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Doom Eternal Forza Horizon 4 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Same Trilogy Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Refueled Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2

