Remedy Entertainment, PlayDead and genDesign Sign Deal with Epic Games - News

/ 661 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Epic Games announced it has signed publishing deals with The Last Guardian developer genDesign, Limbo and Inside developer Playdead, and Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment. These are just the first three developers to announce a partnership with Epic Games Publishing.

Remedy Entertainment earlier today announced a partnership to develop two unannounced video games. Both games will launch on the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and Windows PC in the next few years.





Here is an overview of Epic Games Publishing:

The Epic Games approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer / publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games.

Full creative freedom and ownership. Developers retain 100 percent of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work.

Fully-funded projects. Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100 percent of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs.

50 / 50 profit sharing. Developers earn a fair share for their work — once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50 percent of all profits.

"We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers," said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games.

"genDesign, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games," said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. "They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles