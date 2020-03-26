Remedy Entertainment, PlayDead and genDesign Sign Deal with Epic Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 661 Views
Epic Games announced it has signed publishing deals with The Last Guardian developer genDesign, Limbo and Inside developer Playdead, and Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment. These are just the first three developers to announce a partnership with Epic Games Publishing.
Remedy Entertainment earlier today announced a partnership to develop two unannounced video games. Both games will launch on the next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and Windows PC in the next few years.
Here is an overview of Epic Games Publishing:
The Epic Games approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer / publisher model, and aims to have the most developer-friendly terms in the industry, so that creators can focus on making great games.
- Full creative freedom and ownership. Developers retain 100 percent of all intellectual property and full creative control of their work.
- Fully-funded projects. Epic Games Publishing will cover up to 100 percent of development costs, from developer salaries to go-to-market expenses such as QA, localization, marketing, and all publishing costs.
- 50 / 50 profit sharing. Developers earn a fair share for their work — once costs are recouped, developers earn at least 50 percent of all profits.
"We’re building the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when we worked with publishers," said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games.
"genDesign, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games," said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. "They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
"multiplatform", but not multi-store though. This sounds like Timmy wants to build a war chest that will not go anywhere outside of his own walls. I don't like this idea, because I know exactly what Epic wants to do to PC, and everything else within it. YOu want to truly be multiplatform and embrace this so called "multi-store world" Timmy?, you release on all the storefronts. EA are pubbing their own games and releasing them on multiple stores, same goes for GoG (was going to include Ubi, but they pulled from Steam, while EA returned, so the complete opposite of this).
- +11
The whole thing is turning into a mess on PC. Just wish everyone would go to Steam. I loved using big picture mode and turning my PC into a console.
- +3
All people are really asking for, is for them to just do up their store and release everywhere like everyone else. Literally that's all that will make things just and right, because then people can truly decide on the merits, not the money-hats and acquisitions. This is PC gaming after all, not console, where the money hats and acquisitions is what gets you to buy a box, that they solely rely on.
Also yeah, features like BPM are a godsend, as well as Valve's support for Linux, which EG seems to not be bothering with (even hindering).
- +2
That trailer looked like a parody talking about "creative freedom" and "reaching a more people". In the context of Epic that's laughable. Shame that Ueda was among those who sold out.
I remember not to long ago the steam hate train was running with everyone complaining about them needing competition. Well somethings you get what you want just no it the way you want it.
Nevermind. TLS is not coming to EGS. Thought it was for a minute there.
I take it they're gonna be full EGS exclusives on PC, then?...
Most definitely. I'm calling it now, in case it ever does truly happen:
EG wants to become the new market leader, of all markets. They want to set down new ground rules that everyone has to follow as a publisher, and at the same time, I do believe they do not want to be removed from that seat by anyone else either. They want things to be run their way, and this is how they start doing it, by literally trying to stab everyone else in the ring to death, and be given a "follow me", or die approach.
- +2
since when did genDesign developed The Last Guardian? That is a Sony exclusive developed by Japan Studios. At most you could credit genDesign as being an outsource on the project. Also it won`t be that much freedom if they need to release on Epic Store only when in PC.