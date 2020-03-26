Samurai Shodown Sogetsu Kazama DLC Launches April 1 - News

Publisher Athlon Games and developer SNK announced the Samurai Shodown Sogetsu Kazama DLC will launch on April 1. The DLC can be purchased individually for $5.99 and is part of the $19.99 Season Pass 2.

Samurai Shodown is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch this spring for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

