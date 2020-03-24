Death Stranding on PS4 to Add Photo Mode - News

Developer Kojima Productions announced the Photo Mode that will be apart of the Windows PC version of Death Stranding is coming soon to the PlayStation 4 version.

"Thank you for your feedback everyone!," said the developer via Twitter. "We’re happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!"

Thank you for your feedback everyone! Weâre happy to confirm that Photo Mode will be coming soon to DEATH STRANDING on PS4. Stay tuned for more details!#KeepOnKeepingOn#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DP8HK8VFQ9 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 24, 2020

Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima in a separate tweet said the developer is trying to make the Photo Mode available in an update that will release at the end of March.

"Today’s good news!," said Kojima. "Death Stranding PC ver. Photo Mode will be also implemented for PS4 ver. as many of you requested! We are doing the final checks right now and trying to make it happen at the end of this month’s update. Photo Mode during your journey and delivery."

DEATH STRANDING PC ver. Photo Mode will be also implemented for PS4 ver. as many of you requested! We are doing the final checks right now and trying to make it happen at the end of this monthâs update. Photo Mode during your journey and deliveryðð pic.twitter.com/Dspi2DpVpS — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 24, 2020

Death Stranding is available now for the PlayStation 4, and is in development for Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

