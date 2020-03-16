Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 411 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 10, 2020, according to SELL. The rest of the top five are for the Nintendo Switch.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Ultra Sun Super Mario 3D Land PC The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020 Red Dead Redemption II

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles