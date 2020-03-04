Head of Sony Santa Monica Leaves to Form New Studio to Work on Stadia Exclusives - News

Shannon Studstill, the former head of studio of Sony Interactive Entertainment Santa Monica Studio, has left the company to form a new studio in Playa Vista, California to develop exclusives for Google Stadia, announced Stadia Games and Entertainment. Studstill was the executive producer of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, God of War.

"The new Playa Vista studio will focus on delivering exclusive games, using new gameplay mechanics, creative ways to play together and unique interaction models that we’re just starting to explore." said the VP and Head of Stadia Games and Entertainment. "While we’re not ready to share specific game plans yet, rest assured we are listening to what gamers want and adding our own Stadia twists to create new IP and experiences.

"I’ve been a fan of Shannon’s for a long time, and have admired her award-winning work leading Sony’s Santa Monica Studio and the industry defining franchises like God of War that have won fans all over the world. She has an extensive background in product development and creative leadership, but most importantly, she’s a visionary who, as the Studio Director, will lead and inspire the Playa Vista teams. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Stadia family!"

