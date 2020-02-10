Ubisoft CEO: PS5 and Xbox Series X Will Run 'Almost All the Back Catalog of Previous Consoles' - News

/ 484 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft and Sony will be launching their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, this Holiday season. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the most recent earnings call for the company said both consoles will be able to play almost every game from the previous consoles.

"Those consoles will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles," said Guillemot. "It will be something new in the industry. It will help the old generations to continue to be big consoles on the market for years to come."

Guillemot saying "previous consoles" might mean the PS5 will only be able to play PS4 games or it might also be able to play older generation games, such as the PS3, PS2 and PS1.





Microsoft has already confirmed the Xbox Series X will run every Xbox One game and every Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that are backwards compatible on the Xbox One.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles