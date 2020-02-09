Nioh Ships 3 Million Units Worldwide - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Nioh has shipped three million units worldwide. The figure includes units shipped to retailers and digital sales.

Less than a month ago it was announced the game had shipped 2.95 million units. This is also up from 2.5 million units shipped in February 2019 and 2 million shipped in May 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

Steel your mind and ready your blade for an intense action RPG experience set in bloody Sengoku era Japan. Combining real life historical events with dark fantasy and folklore, face off against bloodthirsty warlords and otherworldly demons – using an arsenal of weaponry, magic, and ninjutsu to defy death.

