Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Launches February 18 for Xbox One - News

The Microsoft Store listing for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will launch for the Xbox One on February 18.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a collection of three Kingdom Hearts titles, which first launched for the PlayStation 4 in January 2017.





Here is the list of games included in the collection:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

