Platinum Games Launches 'Platinum 4' Teaser Site - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Platinum Games has released a new teaser website for something called "Platinum 4."

The teaser website doesn't provide much. It features the number and the text "Information. #Platinum4 site is now open. 2020.02.03."

Platinum Games is currently developing Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch and Babylon’s Fall for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It is also rumored that the developer is working on a Nintendo Switch port of The Wonderful 101.





