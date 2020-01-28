13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Tops 100,000 Units Shipped - Sales

Publisher Atlus announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped 100,000 units in two months. The figure includes digital sales.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim launched for the PlayStation 4 on November 28 in Japan. The adventure game was developed by Vanillaware.

Here is an overview of the game:

A departure from the studio’s traditional fantasy style, the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs. Although the world may be bleak, Vanillaware’s signature artistic shine and gorgeous aesthetics will bring the characters and story of 13 Sentinels to life.

