13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Tops 100,000 Units Shipped

Publisher Atlus announced 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has shipped 100,000 units in two months. The figure includes digital sales.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim launched for the PlayStation 4 on November 28 in Japan. The adventure game was developed by Vanillaware.
PS4『#十三機兵防衛圏』は、多くのお客様からご愛顧をいただき、発売から2か月となる本日1月28日現在、10万本セールス（※）を達成致しました。心より御礼申し上げます。今後とも『十三機兵防衛圏』を宜しくお願い致します。— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) January 28, 2020
（※パッケージ通常版・限定版の出荷数／DL通常版・豪華版の販売数の合計） pic.twitter.com/BU5Z69E6pj
Here is an overview of the game:
A departure from the studio’s traditional fantasy style, the game takes place in a modern setting punctuated with giant mechs. Although the world may be bleak, Vanillaware’s signature artistic shine and gorgeous aesthetics will bring the characters and story of 13 Sentinels to life.
Unfortunately Vanillaware games are never huge sellers despite deserving to be. The gameplay seems somewhat limited, but I still want to give it a try.