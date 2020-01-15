Zombie Army 4 Gets 101 Trailer - News

Developer Rebellion today released a six-minute-plus video on its upcoming multiplayer shooter Zombie Army 4: Dead War that explores the story campaign, Horde Mode, progression and customization systems, and more.

The 101 Trailer features tons of new reveals including never-before-seen enemies, special abilities, weapons, levels and locations, as well as the bigger and more challenging Horde Mode.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War launches February 4 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

