Tokyo Dark: Remembrance Out Now for PS4

Tokyo Dark: Remembrance is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for for £14.99 / 1,440 yen. The game is also available for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Deep below the sewers of Tokyo, there is a door. All who enter are lost forever…

The original version of the mystery adventure game Tokyo Dark was released on Steam in September 2017. Its unique story and artwork, a hallmark of developer Cherrymochi’s style, won the hearts of countless fans both within and beyond Japan.

Tokyo Dark: Remembrance completes the mysteries left by the original, bringing a Director’s Cut of this masterpiece to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

As protagonist Detective Ito, you will explore Tokyo searching for your missing partner. Can you bring light to the dark horrors lying beneath this metropolis? Will you lose your mind doing so… or worse?

About Tokyo Dark:

Tokyo Dark is an anime-style horror adventure game. The story follows Detective Ito across Tokyo, searching for the truth behind her partner’s strange disappearance. Featuring puzzles, stat management, and difficult decisions, Tokyo Dark puts the narrative in the hands of the player. Players’ decisions change Ito’s character, opening or locking options and leading to more than 10 different endings, including new ones added in this special edition.

History:

In January 2015 Tokyo Dark was submitted to the Square Enix Collective where it achieved an incredible 94% rating by the Collective members and was later Greenlit on Steam. Following that, the game had a successful Kickstarter campaign in summer 2015, and it was later announced it would be published by the Square Enix Collective. Tokyo Dark released for PC on Steam 7 September 2017.

Key Features:

Branching story with more than 10 different endings (including a New Game+ exclusive ending).

Difficult decisions – every action affects Detective Ito’s attributes and options.

Beautiful anime-style character art, with locations inspired by real locations in Tokyo.

Original soundtrack by Reign of Fury frontman Matt ‘Bison’ Steed.

Animated sequences produced by Graphinica, a world-class animation studio.

Localization by Japanese novelist Ureshino Kimi.

The S.P.I.N (Sanity, Professionalism, Investigation, Neurosis) system keeps track of every decision you make, changing how other characters react and the actions available to you.

