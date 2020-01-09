New Batman Arkham Game Teased by WB Games Montreal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 622 Views
WB Games Montreal via Facebook as teased fans of the Batman Arkham series that a new game is in development.
The developer posted an image on Facebook that features a white drawing with a black background. What is most interesting is the caption reads "Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight." Batman has the nickname of The Dark Knight.
The last main game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in June 2015.
View the image from Facebook below:
If a new Batman Arkham is in development it could potentially release for the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles will launch Holiday 2020.
13 Comments
Less Batmobile please.
Agreed! I was stoked knowing we were finally going to use the Batmobile until it became the most repetitive aspect of the game
I rented Arkham Knight... Felt like half the game was finding a way to get my Batmobile to a building, where I could have easily just gotten out of my car and walked. The Batmobile actually felt like it limited my mobility. When the Riddler decided that he was going to challenge my driving skills rather than my detective skills, I returned it.
Some new features to the game but still kept it similar to the AC would good enough for me.
Something new would be cool. Doesent DC have a few other super heroes?
Few that are as popular and few that would work well in a game. The only other characters in Batman's league are Superman and Wonderwoman, and they are so powerful that it's really hard to make a game around them. Whereas Batman could be threatened by a group of thugs or snipers, Superman and Wonderwoman would just yawn and shake it off. Unless they want to go more cartoony like Ultimate Alliance, it'd be hard to make a game for them.
There are other characters who could work, but they're just not popular enough to risk a huge project like this on.
Most of the other candidates are really powerful characters that fly. Frankly, I find true free flight to be a fairly dull way to traverse open worlds. Besides them, the main candidate is Flash, and there has been at least one big cancelled game starring him.
Maybe Teen Titans would work as a team? They have a good balance of abilities, so Raven or Starfire could do flying and big explosiony set pieces, Robin could do stealth and hand to hand, and Beast Boy could just turn into animals which'd be fun, and Cyborg could do shooting sequences. I think that could work if done right.
Have you seen the recent Spiderman games? He apparently has super strength and can also be killed by the punches of street thugs.
I dont know exactly what route they should go with ither heroes but we've technically had five Arkham games already. I just want something different from a company that has many heroes.
Was just playing it today actually. Spider-man can be hurt by people like Daredevil, Kingpin, or Electra who are incredibly skilled fighters but do not possess any kind of super human strength. So while him getting punched unconscious (pretty sure he doesn't actually die) by common thugs is a stretch, it's a small stretch, and him being hurt by things like guns, rocket launchers, or those weird katanas is fine. If I'm playing as Spider-man I should be using my Spider-sense to avoid incoming threats, so that works.
For Superman that would be completely ridiculous. If I'm playing as Superman I should be a godlike force of nature who can do practically anything. Thugs being able to hurt me is such a big stretch that having that happen would make me feel like I'm not Superman anymore.
I didn't like Arkham Origins, so I'm sceptical about this new one.
Arkham Origins was fine if you want more Arkham City.
It was Arkham Knight where I came to the conclusion I am bored of Batman.
Origins was a buggy mess and I didn't quite like the story. Joker taking the central stage was a huge stretch. Ironically that was the same problem I had with Knight. which was a more polished experience.
Truth be told I wouldn't mind a Batman Beyond game from Rocksteady. That universe has so much potential and it's different enough to give the series some new legs.
