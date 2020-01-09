New Batman Arkham Game Teased by WB Games Montreal - News

WB Games Montreal via Facebook as teased fans of the Batman Arkham series that a new game is in development.

The developer posted an image on Facebook that features a white drawing with a black background. What is most interesting is the caption reads "Cape sur la nuit / Capture the Knight." Batman has the nickname of The Dark Knight.

The last main game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in June 2015.

View the image from Facebook below:

If a new Batman Arkham is in development it could potentially release for the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Both consoles will launch Holiday 2020.

