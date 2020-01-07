Tekken 7, Frostpunk, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January - News

Microsoft announced three more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox One in January. Tekken 7, Frostpunk: Console Edition, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet are the three games coming to the service.

Frostpunk: Console Edition, and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be available on January 9, while Tekken 7 will be available on January 16.

Here is an overview of the three games:

January 9

Frostpunk: Console Edition (ID@Xbox)

A society survival game where heat means life and every decision comes at a price. As the leader of the last civilized society on Earth, you’re tasked with building a city for your survivors to live in, discover new technologies, explore frozen wastelands and most importantly, manage and rule society to prepare it for life in an unforgiving world. Choices in this world aren’t as easy as they seem and holding power over people has a cost as heavy as the responsibility you feel in caring for them.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Dive into an original story where you are the protagonist in the virtual reality world of Gun Gale Online where you’ll encounter enemies and familiar faces from the “Sword Art Online” anime series. Develop your avatar as you see fit, master a wide array of weapons and skills, and learn to survive in your own personal warzone. You can also experience co-op and PvP using the weapons you find with your customized character.

January 16

Tekken 7

The storied fighting franchise returns for another round in Tekken 7. With the faithful 3D battle system and gameplay intact, Tekken 7 takes the franchise to the next level with photo-realistic graphics and new and innovative features and fighting mechanics with the attitude, competitiveness, and showmanship rooted in its arcade DNA to provide the ultimate fighting game experience on Xbox.

