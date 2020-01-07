Pokemon Direct Set for January 9 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Pokemon Direct on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm UK. The Nintendo Direct will feature "roughly 20 minute new Pokemon information."

You can watch the Pokemon Direct on YouTube here.

The last game in the franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, launched for the Nintendo Switch on November 15, 2019.

