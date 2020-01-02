Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Introduction Leaked - News

by, posted 56 minutes ago

A video of the introduction of the demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake has leaked online. A cover for the demo of the game was previously leaked. It is not known when the demo will release.

View the video below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

