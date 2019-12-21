Microsoft Wants to 'Virtually Eliminate Load Times' With Xbox Series X - News

Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald speaking with GameSpot discussed the solid state drive that will be available in the Xbox Series X. He is hoping that the SSD will "virtually eliminate load times."

"It's really about giving the developers the tools and the capabilities to use the hardware in the most efficient way possible," said Ronald.

"A good example of that is on the [solid-state drive] side--we've basically reached the limit of [what's] possible with the traditional rotational drive. We're basically at the upper bounds of the raw performance we can get there. So we've invested in MVME SSDs and we're also giving developers a lot of new capabilities on top of that to try to virtually eliminate load times.

"You know, whether that's a level-based game and I'm going from level one to level two, or if you think about a massive open-world game and actually want to fast-travel or teleport from one end of the world to the other, I shouldn't have to [have] this loading experience [that takes] me out of the immersion, and that's all possible with some of the investments we've made on the I/O side."

Ronald added that the Xbox Series X will also cut down on latency.

"We partnered with HDMI Forum to bring gaming-centric features into the living room," Ronald said. "Things like 120Hz support, things like variable refresh rate, which has been available in the PC space for a while but it's never really been available in the living room--things like 8k capability."

