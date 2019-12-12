Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Announced for Xbox Series X - News

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for its next generation console, which was revealed to be called Xbox Series X.

View the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game and trailer:

Senua's Saga:Hellblade II - the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory.

Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* - the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams.

*The availability and sale of Xbox Series X is subject to required regulatory approval(s) in your jurisdiction.

