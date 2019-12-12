Quantcast
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Announced for Xbox Series X

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 548 Views

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for its next generation console, which was revealed to be called Xbox Series X.

View the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game and trailer:

Senua's Saga:Hellblade II - the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory.

Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* - the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams.

*The availability and sale of Xbox Series X is subject to required regulatory approval(s) in your jurisdiction. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


10 Comments

curl-6
curl-6 (6 hours ago)

I loved Hellblade. Tempted.

  • +4
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (6 hours ago)

Was not expecting next gen graphics to be such a big leap forward. MS truly went all out on the specs it seems.

  • +4
MIXSTER37
MIXSTER37 (4 hours ago)

Well seeing the ram is going to be triple and better CPUs and GPUs it's obvious that the graphics would be that much better. Beside the first game had stellar graphics as well and that was on this gen's hardware. Besides it's not about the graphics it's also about gameplay and story and for myself the first game's story/gameplay was boring. If I had to pick between this game or PS5's console exclusive I'd have to pick Godfall because that game has everything I look for in a game.

  • -3
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (3 hours ago)

I suspect Ninja Theory was working on this before they bought the studios. Looks like they've already got a lot done.

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (4 hours ago)

A proper taste of 9th gen at last. Looks great.

  • 0
Blood_Tears
Blood_Tears (6 hours ago)

Trailer looked okay. I wonder if they are going to stick to the budget release 6 hour length of the original though or will this substantially bigger?

  • 0
MIXSTER37
MIXSTER37 (4 hours ago)

I'd be perfectly fine with around the six hour mark because I couldn't bare much more time into the first game.

  • 0
Amnesia
Amnesia (2 hours ago)

They have been doing this since the PS2 era, pretending with graphics and once it is released you just realize that you have been fooled again. Anyway, NO gameplay at all like usual now with SONY and MS, and we just accept this, and the worst new console name ever.

  • -1
Zenos
Zenos (6 hours ago)

Not in a million years.

  • -2

MIXSTER37
MIXSTER37 (4 hours ago)

I'll just watch this game's walkthrough on YouTube and save my $90.40 and put that towards something I would enjoy.

  • -5