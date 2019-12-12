Switch Outsells PS4 and Xbox One in the US in November, Pokemon Sets Franchise Record - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in November 2019 and remains the best-selling console for 2019, according to figures from NPD. Sales for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are on the decline as they are now six years old.

Overall spending on hardware dropped 26 percent year-on-year to $891 million, while spending on software dropped 14 percent to $926 million. Overall spending on video games fell 10 percent to $2.25 billion.

"November 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $2.3 billion, declining 19 percent when compared to a year ago," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Year-to-date spending has fallen 12 percent when compared to 2018, to $11.6 billion."

"Total November 2019 spending on Accessories and Game Cards fell 14% when compared to a year ago, to $433 million," said Piscatella. "Year-to-date sales of Accessories and Game Cards are down 5% when compared to a year ago, to $3.2 billion."

"The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 drove the highest dollar sales of any accessory in November," added Piscatella. "The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black remains the best-selling accessory year to date."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game in the US in November, which is its second month in a row at the top of the charts.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare repeats as the best-selling game of the month, and maintains its position as the best-selling game of 2019 year-to-date, said Piscatella. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also becomes the best-selling game of the trailing 12-month period ending November."





Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuts in second place and right away becomes the ninth best-selling game in the US for 2019. It had the second highest launch in terms of dollar sales for any Star Wars game. It was only beat by 2015's Star Wars: Battlefront.

Each SKU for Pokemon Sword and Shield was counted separately with Sword debuting in third, the Double Pack in fourth and Shield in fifth. When you combine all three SKUs the game set a franchise record in the US in terms of launch month dollars earned. This beats the previous record of Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order^ Pokémon Sword* Pokémon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack* Pokémon Shield* Madden NFL 20 Death Stranding NBA 2K20 Need for Speed: Heat Luigi’s Mansion 3* FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 The Outer Worlds Just Dance 2020 Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11

* Digital sales not included

^ Steam sales not included

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order^ Anthem

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Need for Speed: Heat FIFA 20 Borderlands 3 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Red Dead Redemption II The Outer Worlds

PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Death Stranding Madden NFL 20 Need for Speed: Heat NBA 2K20 FIFA 20 The Outer Worlds Marvel’s Spider-Man Borderlands 3

Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Sword* Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Double Pack* Pokemon Shield* Luigi’s Mansion 3* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Just Dance 2020 Ring Fit Adventure* Super Mario Odyssey*

Nintendo 3DS

Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Super Mario 3D Land* Super Mario Maker* Super Smash Bros.* Luigi’s Mansion* Mario Kart 7* The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D* Detective Pikachu* Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon*

Thanks VentureBeat.

