Halo: The Master Chief Collection Tops 1 Million Sold in Steam
Halo: The Master Chief Collection made its way to Windows PC and Steam last week with the release of Halo: Reach. The game had the third biggest Steam launch of 2019 via concurrent users with 161,000 peak users.
SteamDB is showing the game has sold over million units on Steam since its launch.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for $40 on Steam, but you can purchase Halo: Reach individually for $10. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 will be added to the collection one game at a time on Steam.
4 Comments
And this is why Microsoft is releasing their games on pc. The move has paid off.
Remember when people would say Halo is done for.. its in decline.. well 1m copies just on Steam is quite impressive for a franchise thats done for.
I think the series needs to go back to its heyday roots (3 and Reach). A lot of people, myself included, thought 4 and 5 felt less like older Halo titles.
But it also doesnt help that the last Xbox didnt perform like the 360 so maybe next gen will be an entirely different story.
Not disagreeing with your statement btw.
