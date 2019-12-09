Halo: The Master Chief Collection Tops 1 Million Sold in Steam - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Halo: The Master Chief Collection made its way to Windows PC and Steam last week with the release of Halo: Reach. The game had the third biggest Steam launch of 2019 via concurrent users with 161,000 peak users.

SteamDB is showing the game has sold over million units on Steam since its launch.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for $40 on Steam, but you can purchase Halo: Reach individually for $10. Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 will be added to the collection one game at a time on Steam.

