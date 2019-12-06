Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Aquria announced Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22, 2020.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Your journey is ready to begin…

For the first time ever, players can experience Sword Art Online‘s anime storyline in game format with Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime’s Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO Sword Art Online game is ready to begin!

Key Features:

Lycoris Flower – Lycoris is a species of flower found in the South of Japan which symbolizes passion, sad memories, reunion, and self-reliance. Experience these themes as you dive into the game’s storyline.

– Lycoris is a species of flower found in the South of Japan which symbolizes passion, sad memories, reunion, and self-reliance. Experience these themes as you dive into the game’s storyline. Faithful to the Original Work – Kirito has awoken in a mysterious yet somehow familiar virtual world where AIs behave like humans. In this world, Kirito meets a young man named Eugeo. They make a promise where their destinies will soon become entwined. To keep that promise and stay together, they must venture onwards.

– Kirito has awoken in a mysterious yet somehow familiar virtual world where AIs behave like humans. In this world, Kirito meets a young man named Eugeo. They make a promise where their destinies will soon become entwined. To keep that promise and stay together, they must venture onwards. Meet Your Favorite Characters – Relive the story of Alicization with your favorite characters such as Kirito, Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more.

