Steam Controller Discontinued, $5 Sale is to Sell Existing Stock

by William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 868 Views

Valve has discounted the price of its Steam Controller by a massive 90 percent. The controller is available for just $5, plus shipping. It is normally priced at $49.99. 

The Verge is now reporting the firesale on the Steam Controller is to sell the existing stock as Valve has discontinued the controller. 

The official Steam page for the Steam Controller is now showing it is "Out of Stock."

13 Comments

SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (10 hours ago)

Aaand it's gone!

  • +4
COKTOE
COKTOE (11 hours ago)

Yeesh. I forgot about this thing. It looks like a controller that was mangled in a teleportation accident.

  • +3
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (9 hours ago)

Pretty sure Valve forgot about it within a couple months after it came out. Like the Steam Machines.

  • 0
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (6 hours ago)

You know they are bringing out another one.

  • +1
Chicho
Chicho (10 hours ago)

i got on 5 bucks plus 7 shipping why not

  • +1
tripenfall
tripenfall (10 hours ago)

I still use mine to play PC games on my TV and I quite like it...

  • +1
Dgc1808
Dgc1808 (6 hours ago)

Bought it. Always wanted to try it. Now I can in 4-6 business days!

  • 0
FloatingWaffles
FloatingWaffles (6 hours ago)

bought, don't even know if i'll ever use it but for $13 (cause of shipping) why not

  • 0
think-man
think-man (9 hours ago)

I wouldn't be caught dead with that in my collection xD

  • 0
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (11 hours ago)

You will never want to go back to thumbsticks.

  • 0
Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (8 hours ago)

My old roommate had one. It was like playing on a trackpad. For games that played on a mouse and keyboard like Civ it was terrible because it was too much like a controller. For games that played on a controller it was terrible because it was too much like a mouse, only worse. Because trackpad.

  • +4
Random_Matt
Random_Matt (6 hours ago)

It's not for everyone.

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (7 hours ago)

Good thing I got mine ages ago.

  • -1