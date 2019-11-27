Steam Controller Discontinued, $5 Sale is to Sell Existing Stock - News

/ 868 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Valve has discounted the price of its Steam Controller by a massive 90 percent. The controller is available for just $5, plus shipping. It is normally priced at $49.99.

The Verge is now reporting the firesale on the Steam Controller is to sell the existing stock as Valve has discontinued the controller.

The official Steam page for the Steam Controller is now showing it is "Out of Stock."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles