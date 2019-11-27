Red Dead Redemption 2 Shoots Its Way to Steam on December 5 - News

Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 5.

The game first launched for Windows PC via Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store and more digital retailers on November 5. It is also available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is coming to Steam on December 5 pic.twitter.com/IBi3zIcAZE — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 27, 2019

