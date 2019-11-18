FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Luigi's Mansion 3 Leads October German Charts - Sales

/ 258 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

FIFA 20 was the best-selling game in Germany in October 2019, according to the German association for video games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuted in second place, while Luigi's Mansion 3 debuted in third.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint debuted in fourth, while The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening drops three spots to fifth palce. Ring Fit Adventure debuted in sixth place.

Here is the complete top 20 chart for Germany in October 2019:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles